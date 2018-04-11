Bloomberg Baystate Business: Facebook, Markets, Yogurt

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Today we talked with Gary King, Director of the Institute for Quantitative Social Science at Harvard about their new collaboration with Facebook. Lee Ferridge, North American Head of Cross-Asset Strategy for State Street Global Markets joined us and predicted fewer rate hikes and a down market for equities. Anne Mostue talked with some CEOs of Israeli-founded cyber-security firms in Massachusetts. Bloomberg News White House editor Joshua Gallu gave us a rundown of the many stories coming out of Washington. Finally, Gary Hirshberg, the founder of Stonyfield Yogurt, joined us in the C-Suite.

Running time 50:07