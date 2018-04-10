California Plans to Cut Emissions By 40% By 2030: Edison CEO

Pedro Pizarro, President and CEO, Edison International, on investing in new energies, and how utilities are positioning themselves to benefit from the shift to electric vehicles. Anne Finucane, Vice Chairman, Bank of America, on investing in clean energy, sustainable financing, and how policy about social risk directs investment in different industries.

Chris Mowry, CEO of General Fusion, on what the private sector and governments are doing to support nuclear fusion, and why break-even fusion is possible. Tom Wilson, mining and commodities reporter for Bloomberg, on how Russia sanctions are reverberating through the global commodities markets.

Running time 30:47