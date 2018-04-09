J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret)

Corrects fine amount

Howard Erichson, a professor at Fordham University Law School, discusses a $37 million fine levied against Johnson & Johnson and a talc mining company for hidng the fact that talc-based products had been tainted by asbestos and helped cause cancer in a banker named Stephen Lanzo III. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

Running time 06:43