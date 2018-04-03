America Rolls Out Its Libor Replacement (Audio)

Eric Talley, Co-Director of the Millstein Center for Global Markets and Corporate Ownership at Columbia Law School, discusses the debut of the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, which will eventually replace Libor. Plus, Peter Henning, a professor at Wayne State University Law School, discusses a former Washington D.C. consultant who is being charging with leaking government information to hedge funds. In his defense, David Patton, the attorney for David Blaszczak has argued that "D.C. is the town that never shuts up." They speak with Bloomberg’s June Grasso.

producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 14:47