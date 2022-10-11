How Xi Rewrote China’s Rulebook to Build the Party Around Himself

That question will be answered next week when 2,300 delegates, representing almost 97 million Communist Party members, gather in Beijing for the party congress. One of their main jobs will be to elect a new Central Committee — one loyal to Xi.

“The new members of the Central Committee will either be his followers or people unaffiliated with any powerful factions,” said Victor Shih, an associate professor at the University of California San Diego who researches elite Chinese politics. “The Politburo likewise will stay pretty much the same, with a few retirements and a few new entrants, dominated by Xi’s followers, of course.”

That line-up will represent the culmination of Xi’s efforts to consolidate power since his surprise appointment as Shanghai’s top official 15 years ago. Xi’s rise to such a prestigious post at the young age of 53 set him up for a seat on the Politburo Standing Committee — China’s most powerful body — at the party congress held later in 2007.

Although Xi was the “princeling” son of a former revolutionary, at the time he lacked clear links to the key factions that dominated the party’s upper echelons, raising questions about how he would amass enough power to rule effectively. Even after he became party chief, he had to contend with vast patronage networks linked to retired powerbrokers who held sway through their allies on the Politburo.

Xi responded with an unprecedented corruption crackdown that would last a decade and eventually ensnare more than 4.7 million cadres. Those taken down include former security czar Zhou Yongkang, a retired Standing Committee member who was sentenced to life in prison in 2015 for crimes including bribery and abuse of power. More recently cadres who spearheaded the early crackdowns have been purged: Last month, for instance, former Justice Minister Fu Zhenghua was sentenced to life in jail.

Purges and Power Plays

Xi’s crackdown remade the party leadership, according to Bloomberg’s analysis, which drew on data from Shih, Columbia University Assistant Professor Junyan Jiang, Chinese official sources and others. About three dozen members of the Central Committee were removed during his first decade in office, freeing up seats for a coterie of officials whose careers crossed paths with his own in places including Fujian, Zhejiang and Shanghai.

Xi’s appointments to the party’s leadership ranks illustrate a key challenge he had to overcome while consolidating power. Without a clear base of support on the Central Committee, he had to look elsewhere for candidates for top posts.

That required sidestepping the party’s traditional step-like career progression to make sure his favorites advanced quickly through the ranks. Xi had the perfect model to follow: himself.

Tough Climb to the Top

Xi’s rise to the supreme Standing Committee 15 years ago was extraordinary not only because of his relatively young age, but because of its velocity. Xi jumped two levels in the party hierarchy, bypassing older and more experienced cadres.

XI JINPING President, 69 Abolishes presidential term limit Appointment General Secretary Standing Committee Double jump after becoming Shanghai party chief Politburo Average age* Begins career at younger age than most Politburo members Central Committee Retirement age Central Committee Alternate 50 40 60 68 70 XI JINPING President, 69 Abolishes presidential term limit Appointment Double jump after becoming Shanghai party chief General Secretary Standing Committee Politburo Retirement age Central Committee Central Committee Alternate Average age* 50 40 60 68 70 *Average age of 84 Politburo members since 1992 at each career level

Premier Li Keqiang also jumped two spots to reach the Standing Committee at the 2007 party congress, making him a key rival to Xi for the party’s top spot. Xi, of course, eventually won out.

Such double jumps are rare and indicate strong political support from party elders. Only 20 of the 1,272 Central Committee members analyzed by Bloomberg advanced two levels or more. Most who did so reached high office, including the past three presidents and four of seven men on the current Standing Committee.

Other Standing Committee Members WANG YANG LI KEQIANG LI ZHANSHU Premier, 67 NPC Chair; Former Xi Chief of Staff, 72 Chief Political Adviser, 67 Appointment Shaanxi connection with Xi Xi’s career path Xi’s career path General Secretary Follows Xi's double jump to Standing Committee Standing Committee Promoted by Hu Jintao Politburo Average age Retirement age Central Committee Promoted by Xi Central Committee Alternate Average age Average age 40 50 60 68 70 40 50 60 68 70 40 50 60 68 70 WANG HUNING HAN ZHENG ZHAO LEJI Party Secretariat Chief, 67 Vice Premier, 68 Anti-Graft Chief, 65 Appointment Xi’s career path General Secretary Shaanxi connection Works as Xi's deputy in Shanghai Standing Committee Politburo Retirement age Central Committee Central Committee Alternate Average age Average age Average age 40 50 60 68 70 40 50 60 68 70 40 50 60 68 70 LI ZHANSHU NPC Chair; Former Xi Chief of Staff, 72 LI KEQIANG Premier, 67 Appointment General Secretary Xi’s career path Shaanxi connection with Xi Follows Xi's double jump to Standing Committee Standing Committee Politburo Average age Retirement age Promoted by Xi Central Committee Central Committee Alternate Average age 40 50 60 68 70 40 50 60 68 70 WANG YANG Chief Political Adviser, 67 WANG HUNING Party Secretariat Chief, 67 General Secretary Xi’s career path Xi’s career path Standing Committee Promoted by Hu Jintao Politburo Retirement age Retirement age Central Committee Central Committee Alternate Average age Average age 40 50 60 68 70 40 50 60 68 70 ZHAO LEJI Anti-Graft Chief, 65 HAN ZHENG Vice Premier, 68 General Secretary Shaanxi connection Works as Xi's deputy in Shanghai Standing Committee Politburo Retirement age Retirement age Central Committee Central Committee Alternate Average age Average age 40 50 60 68 70 40 50 60 68 70 LI KEQIANG Premier, 67 Appointment Xi’s career path General Secretary Follows Xi's double jump to Standing Committee Standing Committee Politburo Retirement age Central Committee Central Committee Alternate Average age 40 50 60 68 70 LI ZHANSHU NPC Chair; Former Xi Chief of Staff, 72 General Secretary Shaanxi connection with Xi Standing Committee Politburo Average age Central Committee Promoted by Xi Central Committee Alternate 50 40 60 68 70 WANG YANG Chief Political Adviser, 67 Xi’s career path General Secretary Standing Committee Promoted by Hu Jintao Politburo Retirement age Central Committee Central Committee Alternate Average age 50 40 60 68 70 WANG HUNING Party Secretariat Chief, 67 Xi’s career path General Secretary Standing Committee Politburo Retirement age Central Committee Central Committee Alternate Average age 50 40 60 68 70 ZHAO LEJI Anti-Graft Chief, 65 General Secretary Shaanxi connection Standing Committee Politburo Retirement age Central Committee Central Committee Alternate Average age 50 40 60 68 70 HAN ZHENG Vice Premier, 68 General Secretary Works as Xi's deputy in Shanghai Standing Committee Politburo Retirement age Central Committee Central Committee Alternate Average age 50 40 60 68 70

Rule Broken: Appoint a Clear Successor

Historically, potential successors could be clearly identified by double jumps through the ranks. At the beginning of a president’s second term, usually two members would be appointed to the Standing Committee who were young enough to stay on for 15 years — like Xi and Li in 2007.

But in 2017, Xi appointed nobody who could stay that long, signaling he would be in power for a precedent-defying third term.

He did, however, put key allies on the Politburo. Of the 15 members promoted to the body by Xi five years ago, five had double jumps. Four of them — Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Huang Kunming and Yang Xiaodu — had careers that overlapped with Xi, while the fifth, Li Xi, spent time in the president’s official home province of Shaanxi. Ding is the only one who could theoretically serve two terms as premier, China’s second-most powerful position.

Xi’s Allies in Politburo DING XUEXIANG Xi Chief of Staff, 60 Appointment Works as Xi's secretary in Shanghai President office head General Secretary Standing Committee Politburo Average age Central Committee Promoted by Xi Retirement age Central Committee Alternate 40 50 60 68 70 LI XI Guangdong Party Chief, 66 HUANG KUNMING Propaganda Chief, 66 Shaanxi connection 15 years of career overlap in Fujian Overlapping career in Zhejiang Average age Average age Promoted by Xi Promoted by Xi 40 50 60 68 70 40 50 60 68 70 CAI QI Beijing Party Chief, 67 YANG XIAODU Anti-Graft Deputy Chief, 69 15 years of career overlap in Fujian Works as Xi's associate in Shanghai Overlapping career in Zhejiang Directly promoted to Politburo by Xi Directly promoted to Politburo by Xi Average age Average age 40 50 68 70 40 50 60 68 70 60 DING XUEXIANG Xi Chief of Staff, 60 Appointment General Secretary Works as Xi's secretary in Shanghai President office head Standing Committee Politburo Retirement age Central Committee Promoted by Xi Average age Central Committee Alternate 50 40 60 68 70 LI XI Guangdong Party Chief, 66 General Secretary Shaanxi connection Standing Committee Politburo Central Committee Promoted by Xi Average age Central Committee Alternate 50 40 60 68 70 HUANG KUNMING Propaganda Chief, 66 General Secretary 15 years of career overlap in Fujian Standing Committee Overlapping career in Zhejiang Politburo Central Committee Promoted by Xi Average age Central Committee Alternate 50 40 60 68 70 CAI QI Beijing Party Chief, 67 General Secretary 15 years of career overlap in Fujian Standing Committee Overlapping career in Zhejiang Politburo Central Committee Directly promote to Politburo by Xi Average age Central Committee Alternate 50 40 60 68 70 YANG XIAODU Anti-Graft Deputy Chief, 69 General Secretary Works as Xi's associate in Shanghai Standing Committee Directly promoted to Politburo by Xi Politburo Retirement age Central Committee Average age Central Committee Alternate 50 40 60 68 70 DING XUEXIANG Xi Chief of Staff, 60 LI XI Guangdong Party Chief, 66 HUANG KUNMING Propaganda Chief, 66 Appointment Shaanxi connection 15 years of career overlap in Fujian General Secretary Works as Xi's secretary in Shanghai President office head Overlapping career in Zhejiang Standing Committee Average age Promoted by Xi Promoted by Xi Average age 40 50 60 68 70 40 50 60 68 70 Politburo CAI QI Beijing Party Chief, 67 YANG XIAODU Anti-Graft Deputy Chief, 69 15 years of career overlap in Fujian Works as Xi's associate in Shanghai Average age Central Committee Promoted by Xi Directly promoted to Politburo by Xi Overlapping career in Zhejiang Retirement age Central Committee Alternate Directly promoted to Politburo by Xi Average age Average age 40 50 60 68 70 40 50 60 68 70 40 50 60 68 70

Other Xi allies who could make the Standing Committee include Li Qiang, 63, who once worked as Xi’s secretary in Zhejiang province, and Chen Min’er, 62, another former Xi aide from Zhejiang.

One key figure to watch from outside of Xi’s camp is Hu Chunhua, 59, who holds the distinction of being the youngest official promoted to the Politburo in the past 30 years. The elevation of Hu, a protege of former President Hu Jintao, could indicate significant pushback to Xi within the party.

Younger Members to Watch HU CHUNHUA Vice Premier, 59 Appointment Xi’s career path General Secretary Youngest Politburo member in 30 years Standing Committee Politburo Was full member five years younger than Xi Average age Central Committee Retirement age Central Committee Alternate 50 40 60 68 70 CHEN MIN’ER Chongqing Party Chief, 62 LI QIANG Shanghai Party Chief, 63 Overlapping career in Zhejiang Overlapping career in Zhejiang Retirement age Retirement age Average age Average age 50 50 40 60 68 70 40 60 68 70 HU CHUNHUA Vice Premier, 59 Appointment Xi’s career path General Secretary Youngest Politburo member in 30 years Standing Committee Was full member five years younger than Xi Politburo Retirement age Central Committee Central Committee Alternate Average age 50 40 60 68 70 CHEN MIN’ER Chongqing Party Chief, 62 General Secretary Overlapping career in Zhejiang Standing Committee Politburo Retirement age Central Committee Central Committee Alternate Average age 50 40 60 68 70 LI QIANG Shanghai Party Chief, 63 General Secretary Overlapping career in Zhejiang Standing Committee Politburo Retirement age Central Committee Average age Central Committee Alternate 50 40 60 68 70

The cadres that advance this year will illustrate whether Xi has gained unchallenged control over the party — and how long he’ll continue to be the driving force in China’s politics.