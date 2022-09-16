2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Tropical Storm Fiona is swirling through the northeast Caribbean Sea this weekend, threatening to batter Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic with fierce wind and rain. It’s expected to gain force gradually and near hurricane strength by Sunday night or early Monday, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

It comes in the midst of what’s been a quiet year for hurricanes so far in the Atlantic. The current season, which stretches from June until November, saw no named storm in August, something that only happened twice in more than seven decades of record keeping.

Forecasters expect 2022 to be the seventh straight year with more named storms than average. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted up to 20 such storms this year, trimming its earlier outlook from as many as 21 after a slow start to the season.

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Fiona hitting the Eastern Caribbean
Satellite image of Tropical Storm Fiona on September 16, 2022, at 19:00 UTC. Source: NOAA

Latest News on Storms and Climate

By Cedric Sam

Editors: Chloe Whiteaker and Joe Ryan

Data: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

With the assistance of: Lindsey Rupp