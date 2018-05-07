Record Numbers of Women Running for Office May Not Mean Big Gains in Congress

The historic jump in major party candidates arises from multiple influences: the potency of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment, an expanded bench of women in local and state offices, and—at least among many Democratic women—President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton.

said Mikie Sherrill, a mother of four, ages 6 to 12, who is running as a Democrat for an open suburban New Jersey House seat that Republicans now hold.

Sherrill, 46, had always figured she was doing her part to break some glass ceilings, serving as a U.S. Navy helicopter pilot and later a federal prosecutor. One male-dominated job she’d never considered until Clinton’s loss: member of Congress.

Women are competing in 278 out of 435 districts this year, more than double the total in 2000.

Where Women Are Running for House Seats—And Where They're Not 2018 278 House races 2016 2014 2012 204 205 222 2010 2008 2006 197 163 166 2004 2002 2000 163 143 136 2018 278 House races 2016 2014 2012 204 205 222 2010 2008 2006 197 163 166 2002 2000 2004 163 143 136 Note: Major party candidates who appeared on a primary or general election ballot Sources: Federal Election Commission data compiled by Bloomberg, The Center for Responsive Politics

Where Women Are Running for House Seats—And Where They're Not Note: Major party candidates who appeared on a primary or general election ballot Sources: Federal Election Commission data compiled by Bloomberg, The Center for Responsive Politics

Even with the increase, that still leaves large swaths of the country where women aren’t on the ballot. In five states, no Democratic women are running for the House or Senate. There are no Republican women running for Congress in 14 states.

Still, if historical patterns hold, there’s almost certain to be more women in the Capitol when the 116th Congress convenes on Jan. 3, 2019. That’s because the percentages of women running and women winning usually track closely. Women make up 19.1 percent of the House, but, as of April 30, women comprised 23 percent of this year’s candidate field. If the proportion of winners precisely tracked the candidates this year—and there’s no assurance it will—the House would gain 17 women.

But men, who dominate the field of candidates this year, would still outnumber women in Congress by more than 3-to-1.

Animated Bars TK •

•

•

• Sources: Federal Election Commission data compiled by Bloomberg, The Center for Responsive Politics

Almost three dozen women have already seen their candidacies end with primary losses, and many more will fall by the wayside as the nominating season gets into full swing this month.

In some key races, a woman is all but certain to replace a man. The two top Republicans and the top Democrat vying for the Arizona Senate seat being vacated by Republican Jeff Flake are women. Texas Democrats Veronica Escobar, a former county judge, and Sylvia Garcia, a state senator, are strong favorites after winning primaries in overwhelmingly Democratic districts left open by Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke and retiring Representative Gene Green. They’d also be the first Latinas elected to Congress from Texas.

Related Story: In the Year of the Woman, These Are the Races to Watch ⭢

Women are also poised to record gains in statehouses. So far, 78 women have filed to run for governor in the 36 states holding races, more than double the prior record of 34 candidates in 1994, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

More than one-third of those women are Republicans—a higher percentage than GOP women running for the House.

The previous high point for female governors occurred in 2007 when nine women served as their state’s chief executive.

Related story: Record Number of Women Are Running for Governor ⭢

Interviews with female candidates and political leaders suggest a significant part of the influx in women running has been among Democrats eager to take action following Trump’s surprise victory. Many said they expected to witness the nation’s first female president and instead got Trump, whom they view as sexist and anti-woman.

“It really began with the inauguration,” said Crystal K. Perkins, executive director of the Democratic Party in Texas, where the number of women congressional candidates tripled from 2016. “Women have to be asked to run more than men, so to see them come organically to the table and want to run was just really incredible and inspiring.”

Almost three-fourths of the women running are Democrats, and they’re a central element of the party’s strategy for regaining control of the House and, perhaps, the Senate, which would end Trump’s one-party hold on Washington.

A Widening Gap Between Number of Women Running as Democrats or Republicans As recently as 2010, the split between parties was nearly even As recently as 2010, the split between parties was nearly even As recently as 2010, the split between parties was nearly even Note: Major party candidates who appeared on a primary or general election ballot Sources: Federal Election Commission data compiled by Bloomberg, The Center for Responsive Politics

Some Republicans, in turn, embrace the president. Representative Diane Black is running for governor in Tennessee as a staunch Trump supporter in a state the president carried by 26 percentage points.

Black said in an interview. Three women, including one Republican, have filed to fill the seat Black is vacating to run for governor.

Sometimes sheer numbers count. While the national party tends to focus on recruitment in the most competitive seats, Perkins said Texas Democrats worked to recruit candidates for every seat, including many women. “What we did was really lean into the environment,” she said.

It seemed to work. Fifty-three women competed in the March primary—three times the total in 2016. Most states have had a similar increase.

Percentage of U.S. House Candidates Who Are Women, by State 2000—2016 average

2000—2016 average 2018 Note: Major party candidates who appeared on a primary or general election ballot Sources: Federal Election Commission data compiled by Bloomberg, The Center for Responsive Politics

If Texas is just one example, active recruitment could pay dividends. Just three of 36 House members there are women, but at least 15 Democratic women will be on November’s ballot—and at least a few of them are thought to have a good chance to win their races.

said Representative Jan Schakowsky, a Democrat from Illinois.

Plenty of hurdles remain. Some women are struggling to raise as much money as male opponents who have more robust professional networks, while others are finding themselves competing against multiple women, only to lose to a man in a primary election.

said first-time congressional candidate Liuba Grechen Shirley, a Democrat who is seeking to challenge Republican Representative Peter King in a district that includes part of Long Island.

Shirley, a 36-year-old community organizer and nonprofit leader, has asked the Federal Election Commission if she can use campaign funds to pay for the care of her 1-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter. Before running for office, she worked from home and cared for them herself.

she said.

Dora Kingsley Vertenten, a public policy professor at University of Southern California, put it this way when asked what can be done to get more women to run for Congress: “Money. It’s like anything else, it just takes money.”

Signs that Republicans may have trouble in November and the unusually large number of open congressional seats this year—more than 50—are major contributors to a big field of Democratic women, Vertenten said.

Republican women, meanwhile, are looking at the president’s historically low poll ratings as well as other headwinds for the GOP and deciding this might not be the year to run.

Women who have served in Congress say many women in the past decided against running because of the challenges of balancing family life with what can be weekly commutes to Washington.

said Ellen Tauscher, a former Democratic congresswoman from California who also served in the State Department under Clinton.

Tauscher was elected about five years after the contentious Senate confirmation hearings for Clarence Thomas that featured an all-male panel questioning law professor Anita Hill about her allegations of sexual harassment from the Supreme Court nominee. The following year, 1992, was widely hailed as “The Year of the Woman” after a record 24 women were elected to the House for their first time and the number of women in the Senate grew to six from two.

Tauscher said.

Republican Carla Nelson is one of those women who has worked her way up, from the Minnesota House to her current post in state Senate. She’s now running for Congress from a district that includes Rochester and the Mayo Clinic.

Nelson had been recruited to run in 2014 and 2016 by the National Republican Congressional Committee. When she was asked again this year—the seat she’s competing for is being vacated by a Democrat running for governor—she said yes.

she said of Washington’s gridlock.

While she agrees with Trump’s policies, Nelson said she thinks his “communications style and comments have been a concern to women” and that they’ve helped motivate Democratic women to run.

In a few districts this year, women crowded into a race and ended up shut out. That’s what happened in an upscale suburban congressional district west and northwest of Chicago where there were five female Democrats on the March primary ballot and all ended up losing to a man who won by fewer than three percentage points. The runner-up, Kelly Mazeski, thinks she would have had a better shot if fewer women were in the race.

Mazeski said.

You can get a better sense of the hurdles ahead for these women when you consider their path from announcing their candidacy to the primaries to Election Day in November.