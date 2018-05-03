Who Will Be the Next BOE Governor?

Mark Carney is due to leave his post as Bank of England governor in June 2019 and, even before the government has advertised for his successor, speculation is mounting about who will take over as head of the three-century old institution.

Whoever is appointed will need a wide-ranging skill set, with the financial, academic and supervisory expertise to oversee the U.K. during a particularly challenging period. He—or, for the first time ever, she—will be expected to guide Britain out of crisis-era interest rates while maintaining financial stability and navigating the unprecedented political and economic complications of the nation’s departure from the European Union.

While Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has indicated a willingness to look abroad when he begins his search for a new governor, Bloomberg’s survey of economists suggest he may end up choosing a candidate from closer to home. Andrew Bailey, who spent 30 years at the bank, is the early favorite, while the poll also suggests other figures with a BOE pedigree are at the head of the pack.