Who Will Be the Next BOE Governor?

Mark Carney is due to leave his post as Bank of England governor in June 2019 and, even before the government has advertised for his successor, speculation is mounting about who will take over as head of the three-century old institution.
Here are the most-likely nominees to succeed Carney as BOE Governor, based on a Bloomberg survey of economists.
Whoever is appointed will need a wide-ranging skill set, with the financial, academic and supervisory expertise to oversee the U.K. during a particularly challenging period. He—or, for the first time ever, she—will be expected to guide Britain out of crisis-era interest rates while maintaining financial stability and navigating the unprecedented political and economic complications of the nation’s departure from the European Union.
While Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has indicated a willingness to look abroad when he begins his search for a new governor, Bloomberg’s survey of economists suggest he may end up choosing a candidate from closer to home. Andrew Bailey, who spent 30 years at the bank, is the early favorite, while the poll also suggests other figures with a BOE pedigree are at the head of the pack.
Andrew Bailey
CEO, Financial Conduct Authority
The FCA chief joined the regulator in 2016 after a distinguished career at the central bank where he held roles including deputy governor, chief cashier and CEO of the Prudential Regulatory Authority. Bailey, 59, studied at the University of Cambridge where he received a degree in history and a PhD in economic history.
Lauded for by former Chancellor George Osborne at the time of his appointment as “simply the most respected, most experienced and most qualified person in the world” for the FCA role, he has more recently faced criticism for a soft touch on financial misconduct. Even so, online oddsmaker Betway has already closed bets on Bailey after an influx of money backing him.
Ben Broadbent
Deputy Governor, BOE
Educated at Cambridge and Harvard, and with spells at the Treasury and Goldman Sachs under his belt, Broadbent, 53, has a classic CV for a central banker. As deputy governor for monetary policy—a role that also puts him on the FPC and PRC—he’ll have a handle on the task facing Carney’s successor.
Broadbent, who also studied music in Paris, is the longest-serving MPC member and has never dissented since joining the committee in 2011. His current term expires in June 2019, so the timing of Carney’s departure is perfect for him, but he could be considered to be too much of an establishment candidate if the Treasury wants to shake things up.
Andy Haldane
Chief economist, BOE
The BOE’s chief economist has a reputation for views that go against groupthink, despite spending more than a quarter century at Threadneedle Street. The 50-year-old son of a professional trumpeter is co-founder of a charity called Pro Bono Economics, and has spent time touring the country talking to “real” Brits at a series of town halls.
While known for colorful speeches—he’s made links between policy and biology and weather forecasting—his reputation for non-conformity may count against him, and he’s previously landed himself in hot water with comments about the accuracy of economic forecasters and how property is a better bet for retirement than a pension.
Jon Cunliffe
Deputy Governor, BOE
With stints at the Treasury and as the U.K.’s permanent representative to the EU, Cunliffe, 64, would be well-placed to help the BOE navigate the economic aftershocks of Brexit. As deputy governor for Financial Stability, he is a member of both the bank’s FPC and MPC
Cunliffe took a less conventional route into the upper echelons of the BOE, first working as a civil servant after gaining a degree in English from the University of Manchester and then lecturing in Canada. He moved on to the Treasury and later acted as adviser to two prime ministers.
Dave Ramsden
Deputy Governor, BOE
While he is the new boy on the MPC—only joining as deputy governor for markets and banking in September—Ramsden is a familiar face in Threadneedle Street after spending a decade as the government’s observer at monetary policy meetings. A career civil servant, he spent almost 30 years at the Treasury with the final 10 as chief economic adviser, and was educated at Oxford and the London School of Economics.
An insider to both the central bank and the government, and already part of Financial Policy Committee, Ramsden, 54, may be seen as a safe pair of hands. But his work on the Treasury’s negative analysis of the impact of Brexit in 2016 may open him up to criticism from some.
Raghuram Rajan
Ex-Governor, Reserve Bank of India
A former governor of the Reserve Bank of India and IMF chief economist, Rajan’s name has been floated as a potential candidate who could bring a global perspective to monetary policy as the U.K. disentangles itself from the EU. The 55-year-old oversaw the creation of India’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee mandated to target inflation and was instrumental in prodding banks to clean up their balance sheets. He is now a professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Sharon White
CEO, Ofcom
A BOE outsider, White is the head of media regulator Ofcom, so has experience of managing a large organization. She’s also a former Treasury official—a common job on many policy makers’ CVs—and was part of the team that interviewed candidates for BOE deputy governor in 2014.
White, 51, is used to breaking new ground. She was the first woman –- and the first black person –- to be appointed as a permanent secretary at the Treasury.
Kate Barker
Economist
After sitting on the MPC as an external member from 2001 to 2010, Barker, 60, is the longest-serving woman among rate voters since the BOE was granted operational independence two decades ago.
She’s also worked as economist for Ford Motor Co. and the Confederation of British Industry. But she’s best known for her work on Britain’s housing supply, having published a government-commissioned report in 2004 and a book in 2014.
Glenn Stevens
Ex-Governor, Reserve Bank of Australia
If the Treasury looks abroad for qualified candidates, Stevens, 60, could be one of them. He’s an Australian economist who was the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia for ten years. He left in 2016.
Alex Brazier
Executive director, BOE financial stability
As the executive director for Financial Stability Strategy and Risk, Brazier, 39, has overseen the development of the BOE’s macroprudential framework. A graduate from Cambridge and Warwick University, he rose quickly through the ranks at the BOE, starting as an economic analyst before managing the U.K. forecasting team in the wake of the financial crisis. He was also principal private secretary to the governor for four years until 2015.
Brazier lacks a PhD and experience outside the bank, which could limit his chances—though neither of these things have proved a hindrance to his career so far.
Shriti Vadera
Chairman, Santander Plc
Currently the Chairman of Santander Plc, Vadera, 55, was previously a joint government minister for the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills and the Cabinet Office.