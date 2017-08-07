Aggressive, tenacious and litigious to a fault, Paul Singer may be the most feared activist investor in the world—by hedge fund rivals, companies and even countries. Singer’s Elliott Management Corp., which manages $34 billion of assets, has rarely been out of the headlines the past 18 months. And there’s little indication that will change soon.

Singer has targeted the world’s biggest mining company, taken on Warren Buffett in a battle for Texas’s largest electricity distributor, ousted chief executive officers on both sides of the Atlantic and set off a chain of events that led to the impeachment of South Korea’s president.

Singer is best known for battling Argentina for 15 years over its debt default—and impounding one of the country’s war ships in the process. Certainly, his impact is undeniable. He started with just $1.3 million from family and friends in 1977, and the fund’s investments in equity and debt have since led to at least $93 billion in corporate asset sales and share buybacks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While he’s been scorned for employing bullying tactics at times, Singer doesn’t worry about his tough reputation. He sees it as a selling point for his investors.

“It doesn’t bother me anymore,” Singer told Carlyle Group LP co-CEO David Rubenstein in a Bloomberg TV interview. “It’s good when a corporate executive listens with the understanding that we are real, that we have the capacity to carry through.”

Here’s a look at Elliott’s investments in recent years, their performance and their impact:

Equity investments made by Elliott since 2015 Data as of Aug. 4, 2017 Company name Country Sector (percent) Price change investment reported Date Employees ($B) Market cap Samsung Electronics Co. S. Korea Technology Hardware +47.3 310,036 273.9 Read more Elliott released a 10-page letter and 31-slide presentation in October 2016 urging Samsung to split into two companies. The activist investor also said the company should add three independent directors and start paying dividends. In April, Samsung rejected most of the demands but offered to pay its first-ever quarterly dividend and cancel tens of billions of dollars in treasury shares. Samsung C&T Corp. S. Korea Consumer Discretionary Retail - Discretionary −7.7 3,727 23.5 Read more Elliott, which became a major shareholder in 2015, opposed a takeover by Cheil Industries, sayingthe bid significantly undervalued the conglomerate. In July of that year, a South Korean court rejected Elliott’s requests to halt stock sales related to the deal, paving the way for the merger to go through. In 2016, prosecutors started investigating whether payments made to entities controlled by Choi Soon-Sil, a confidant of the country’s President Park Geun-hye, helped Samsung win support for the merger. Park was impeached and removed from office and is currently on trial for bribery. Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee is being tried for bribery as well. BHP Billiton Ltd. Australia Materials Iron & Steel +4.6 26,827 103.0 Read more In April, the activist investor went public in its fight against the world’s largest mining company, releasing a 10-page letter seeking a spinoff of BHP’s estimated $22 billion of U.S. oil assets. BHP said the cost of the plan outweighed the benefits, but it is exploring its options. Elliott also demanded a review of the executive team and nomination of new directors. Arconic Inc. U.S. Industrials Aerospace & Defense +32.8 41,500 11.1 Read more Elliott upped its stake in the aluminum-parts maker after it was spun out of Alcoa in November 2016. Soon after, Elliott launched a campaign to oust CEO Klaus Kleinfeld. Arconic countered by offering to revamp its board and give two seats to the firm. Events then took a bizarre twist in April after Kleinfeld fired off a letter to Elliott that the firm described as “threatening,” which led to his resignation. In May, the company agreed to add three Elliott nominees to the board. NXP Semiconductors NV Netherlands Technology Semiconductors +1.6 30,000 37.9 Read more Elliott disclosed a 6 percent position in NXP on August 4, 2017. The hedge fund is seeking to block a proposed $47 billion takeover of the semiconductor company by Qualcomm Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. Elliott wants Qualcomm to increase its bid, NXP to find a higher offer, or for the company to remain independent. Stada Arzneimittel AG Germany Health Care Biotech & Pharma +2.3 11,013 4.8 Read more In July, Elliott became the drugmaker’s biggest shareholder, which may complicate a second takeover offer by buyout firms Bain Capital and Cinven. The €5.4 billion ($6.2 billion) bid has the backing of Stada’s board and top managers. Athenahealth Inc. U.S. Technology Software +33.1 5,305 5.6 Read more The firm disclosed a 9.2 percent stake in May, saying the online medical billing provider was substantially undervalued. Elliott also said it may propose changes to the company’s board, its operations and dividend policy as well as a sale. Gigamon Inc. U.S. Technology Hardware +15.4 684 1.5 Read more Elliott owns 15.3 percent of Gigamon and said the company should review all its options, including a sale. Kenedix Inc. Japan Financials Real Estate +22.4 299 1.3 Read more As the real estate company’s biggest shareholder, Elliott said it may propose changes to its board. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. U.S. Industrials Transportation & Logistics −1.2 4,502 0.3 Read more In May, Roadrunner said Elliott had invested $540 million, which the trucking company will use to help pay debt. Akzo Nobel NV Netherlands Materials Chemicals +2.6 46,300 23.0 Read more After the Dutch paintmaker rejected a $22 billion takeover bid from PPG Industries, Elliott took Akzo to court to oust its chairman over his refusal to negotiate. NRG Energy Inc. U.S. Utilities +67.5 8,763 7.7 Read more Elliott targeted the power producer in January as part of a group that includes Bluescape Energy Partners. The Advisory Board Co. U.S. Consumer Discretionary Commercial Services +50.6 3,800 2.2 Read more The activist investor disclosed an 8.3 percent stake in January, saying it may seek changes at the health-care company. The two parties reached a standstill agreement two months later. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. U.S. Technology Technology Services +33.7 256,800 42.0 Read more Elliott took a 4 percent stake and said Cognizant could be worth more than $90 a share if it improved operations and changed its capital and compensation structures. Marathon Petroleum Corp. U.S. Energy Oil, Gas & Coal +28.0 44,460 28.2 Read more In November, Elliott urged a full strategic review after acquiring an interest in the oil company. Two months later, Marathon said it would speed up its asset sales and consider a spinoff of its gasoline and convenience stores. Mentor Graphics Corp. U.S. Technology Software +68.9 5,968 Acquired Read more Siemens bought the company in November for $4 billion, two months after Elliott became its biggest shareholder and said it was deeply undervalued. Imperva Inc. U.S. Technology Software +8.6 993 1.5 Read more Less than two months after Elliott disclosed its 9.8 percent investment, the cybersecurity-software company hired Qatalyst Partners to help review its options, including a sale of the business. The process was put on hold in October while suitors waited to see if the company’s growth could improve enough to draw a higher price. PulteGroup Inc. U.S. Consumer Discretionary Home & Office Products +36.9 4,623 7.7 Read more The activist investor pressed for changes at the homebuilder as Bill Pulte, the company’s co-founder and largest shareholder, campaigned to remove the CEO. In July 2016, the company said it reached an agreement with Elliott to appoint three new board members and to cut spending. Qlik Technologies Inc. U.S. Technology Software +23.9 2,511 Acquired Read more Elliott disclosed an 8.9 percent stake and began pressing the board to explore ways to boost Qlik’s value. In June last year, Thoma Bravo bought the company for roughly $3 billion. Alcoa Corp. U.S. Materials Metals & Mining +92.3 14,000 6.9 Read more More than four years after buying 6.4 percent in the aluminum producer and supporting its breakup, Elliott won three new board seats. American Capital Ltd. U.S. Financials Asset Management +25.7 233 Acquired Read more Elliott became a major shareholder in the lender and opposed its plan to spin off one of its units. American Capital reviewed its options and in May 2016 agreed to sell itself to Ares Capital for $3.4 billion. Dialog Semiconductor Plc U.K. Technology Semiconductors −1.3 1,770 3.4 Read more The firm disclosed an interest in Dialog after the company announced a plan to buy Atmel for $4.6 billion. Dialog eventually walked away from the deal after Atmel received a higher bid from Microchip Technology. Cabela’s Inc. U.S. Consumer Discretionary Retail - Discretionary +89.6 19,100 3.6 Read more The hunting, fishing and camping retailer agreed to a $5.5 billion buyout by Bass Pro Shops in October, a year after Elliott made an investment in Cabela’s and said the company was a takeover target. Mitel Networks Corp. Canada Technology Hardware +23.8 3,300 1.0 Read more Mitel lost out to Siris Capital Group in its attempt to merge with Polycom Inc. In July, it agreed instead to buy competitor ShorTel Inc. for $530 million. Elliott, which has been pushing for consolidation of the industry, cheered the deal. Polycom Inc. U.S. Technology Hardware +7.6 3,451 Acquired Read more The firm pushed for a merger of Polycom and Mitel after building up stakes in both companies. Mitel agreed to buy Polycom in April 2016 for $1.96 billion but backed off after Siris Capital offered more. LifeLock Inc. U.S. Consumer Discretionary Commercial Services +44.8 788 Acquired Read more Four months after Elliott disclosed its investment in LifeLock, Symantec agreed to buy the identity-theft protection provider for $2.4 billion. Citrix Systems Inc. U.S. Technology Software +48.8 9,600 11.8 Read more Since Elliott first disclosed its holding, Citrix added Elliott’s Jesse Cohn to its board, spun off its GoTo unit and started to work on a potential sale. CDK Global Inc. U.S. Technology Technology Services +22.7 8,700 9.0 Read more A year after Elliott urged CDK to improve margins, cut costs and boost shareholder returns, the company added two independent directors as part of an aggressive cost-savings program.