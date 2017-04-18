Frankfurt Is the Big Winner in Battle for Brexit Bankers

By Gavin FinchGavin Finch, Hayley WarrenHayley Warren and Tim CoulterTim Coulter
Frankfurt has emerged as the biggest winner in the fight for thousands of London-based jobs that will have to be relocated to new hubs inside the European Union after Brexit.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc., Standard Chartered Plc and Nomura Holdings Inc have picked the German city for their EU headquarters to ensure continued access to the single market. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and UBS Group AG are weighing a similar decision, said people familiar with the matter, asking not to be named because the plans aren’t public. HSBC Holdings Plc is the biggest non-French bank so far to opt for Paris, while Barclays Bank Plc has plumped for Dublin.

London could lose 10,000 banking jobs and 20,000 roles in financial services as clients move 1.8 trillion euros ($2.1 trillion) of assets out of the U.K. on Brexit, according to think-tank Bruegel. The implications for the U.K. are substantial: finance and related professional services bring in some £190 billion ($248 billion) a year, representing 12 percent of the British economy.

We’re tracking jobs that the banks say they plan to move, with updates to follow.

Here’s where U.K. banking jobs might be headed

JPMorgan

8,000

Deutsche

Bank

Destination

not known

 

 

UBS

Goldman

Sachs

3,050

HSBC

Frankfurt

SocGen

B of A

M. Stanley

1,780 Paris

Citigroup

Nomura

Barclays

150 Dublin

U.K. staff

