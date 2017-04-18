Frankfurt has emerged as the biggest winner in the fight for thousands of London-based jobs that will have to be relocated to new hubs inside the European Union after Brexit.
Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc., Standard Chartered Plc and Nomura Holdings Inc have picked the German city for their EU headquarters to ensure continued access to the single market. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and UBS Group AG are weighing a similar decision, said people familiar with the matter, asking not to be named because the plans aren’t public. HSBC Holdings Plc is the biggest non-French bank so far to opt for Paris, while Barclays Bank Plc has plumped for Dublin.
London could lose 10,000 banking jobs and 20,000 roles in financial services as clients move 1.8 trillion euros ($2.1 trillion) of assets out of the U.K. on Brexit, according to think-tank Bruegel. The implications for the U.K. are substantial: finance and related professional services bring in some £190 billion ($248 billion) a year, representing 12 percent of the British economy.
We’re tracking jobs that the banks say they plan to move, with updates to follow.
Goldman Sachs
1,000 Frankfurt
HSBC
1,000 Paris
Societe Generale
400 Paris
Bank of America
300 Paris
Morgan Stanley
200 Frankfurt,
80 Paris
Citigroup
Up to 250 Frankfurt
Barclays
150 Dublin
Nomura
Up to 100 Frankurt
