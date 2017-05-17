How Trump’s Rust Belt Voters Have Changed Since the Election
4
states that swung the election
8
voters
17
months tracked
Mid-term elections are fast approaching. We’re tracking a group of Trump supporters from the four key Heartland states that helped swing the 2016 election–Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan–to see how their views on the president (and the entire Republican Party) have evolved since then. While there has been slippage in their support in some cases, what comes through clearly is that the emotional bond between the firebrand politician and his base remains very strong. Here they are–eight portraits in all–in their own words.
William Chaney
La Crosse, Wisconsin
41 years old, account executive at a wholesale mortgage lender, married, one son
Bryn Biemeck
Milwaukee
31 years old, fast-food worker, single
Kim Woodrosky
Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania
54 years old, real estate investor, single
Michael Makowski
Concordville, Pennsylvania
54 years old, small-business owner, married, three children and three German shepherds
Tom Anslow
Port Clinton, Ohio
62 years old, semi-retired, married, three children
Geno DiFabio
Youngstown, Ohio
54 years old, driver for an industrial repair shop, married, one child
Tom Viviano
Sterling Heights, Michigan
51 years old, robotics sales representative, married, four children
Ann Peterson
Rochester, Michigan
52 years old, real estate broker/dealer, divorced, two children
