How Trump’s Rust Belt Voters Have Changed Since the Election

By Esmé E. Deprez Esmé E. Deprez , Jeff Green Jeff Green , Mark Niquette Mark Niquette and Elise Young Elise Young

4
states that swung the election

8
voters

17
months tracked

Mid-term elections are fast approaching. We’re tracking a group of Trump supporters from the four key Heartland states that helped swing the 2016 election–Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan–to see how their views on the president (and the entire Republican Party) have evolved since then. While there has been slippage in their support in some cases, what comes through clearly is that the emotional bond between the firebrand politician and his base remains very strong. Here they are–eight portraits in all–in their own words.

William Chaney

La Crosse, Wisconsin

41 years old, account executive at a wholesale mortgage lender, married, one son

8/10 Latest Trump Rating

See more →

Bryn Biemeck

Milwaukee

31 years old, fast-food worker, single

7/10

See more →

Kim Woodrosky

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

54 years old, real estate investor, single

8/10

See more →

Michael Makowski

Concordville, Pennsylvania

54 years old, small-business owner, married, three children and three German shepherds

8/10

See more →

Tom Anslow

Port Clinton, Ohio

62 years old, semi-retired, married, three children

7.5/10

See more →

Geno DiFabio

Youngstown, Ohio

54 years old, driver for an industrial repair shop, married, one child

8.5/10

See more →

Tom Viviano

Sterling Heights, Michigan

51 years old, robotics sales representative, married, four children

8/10

See more →

Ann Peterson

Rochester, Michigan

52 years old, real estate broker/dealer, divorced, two children

10/10

See more →

Corrects the context of the quote for Bryn Biemeck on May 30, 2017 and the quote for Kim Woodrosky on November 2, 2017.

Photographer: Daniel Acker / Bloomberg

Editor: David Papadopoulos

Photo Editor: Eugene Reznik

Design and Development: Tiffany Hale, Sheryl Sulistiawan and James Singleton