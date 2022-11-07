2022 Senate Election Results

Bloomberg News is reporting live election results for US Senate races. Balance of power in the Senate currently is split, with 50 Republicans and 50 senators who caucus with Democrats. The outcome could have significant implications for the next presidential election, as a dozen Senate candidates back false claims of election fraud in 2020. Thirty-five Senate seats are up for election, including a special election in Oklahoma to fill a vacant seat. The Cook Political Report has rated four races as a “Toss Up.”

Republicans need a net gain of just one seat in the 2022 election to win the Senate.

Senate Race Competitiveness Ratings