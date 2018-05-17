Business
Shoddy Stats, Tracking Tech and the Lunatic Fringe
- 9.9% Is the New American Aristocracy (the Atlantic); see also 40% in U.S. can’t afford middle-class basics (Axios)
- Deconstructing the U.S. Jobs Market (Global Macro Monitor)
- How Shoddy Statistics Found a Home in Sports Research (FiveThirtyEight)
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Big Mistake (Irrelevant Investor)
- Why the NFL Stopped Seeing Gambling as a Threat — and Started to See a Windfall (Wall Street Journal)
- The surprising return of the repo man (Washington Post) but see Why Subprime Auto Loans Are Not Like Subprime Mortgages (the Big Picture)
- Subcutaneous Fitbits? These cows are modeling the tracking technology of the future (MIT Technology Review)
- This Engineer Is Building an Armada of Saildrones That Could Remake Weather Forecasting (Bloomberg)
- “Americans are Being Held Hostage and Terrorized by the Fringes” (Politico)
- We Depend On Plastic. Now, We’re Drowning in It. (National Geographic)
How Much Money Do You Need to Be Wealthy in America?
Source: Bloomberg
