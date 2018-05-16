Business
Gold’s New Low and Love Stories of Tumblr
Here are your morning reads.
My midweek morning train reads:
- Why Can’t Fund Managers Admit Mistakes? (Behavioural Investment)
- ETFs and Smart Beta: From Invisible Hand to Invisible Octopus (CFA Institute)
- Gold at a New Low for the Year, But ETF Investors Still Love It (Wall Street Journal)
- Private Equity’s Plan to Beat the Low-Cost Investing Robots (Bloomberg)
- Great Things Take Time (Of Dollars And Data)
- Here’s how you’ll know when this bull market is just about done (MarketWatch)
- CRE Crowdfunding Firms Continue to Scale Up Platforms (National Real Estate Investor)
- The Moat Map (Stratechery)
- How China’s Tech Revolution Threatens Silicon Valley (the Atlantic) but see Satellite data strongly suggests that China, Russia and other authoritarian countries are fudging their GDP reports (Wonkblog)
- “Love Stories of Tumblr”: How the Entire Internet Became a Dating Site (Wall Street Journal)
What are you reading?
Facebook closed 583 million fake accounts in first three months of 2018
Source: The Guardian
