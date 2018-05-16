Business

Gold’s New Low and Love Stories of Tumblr

Here are your morning reads.
by
Barry Ritholtz

My midweek morning train reads:

What are you reading?

Facebook closed 583 million fake accounts in first three months of 2018 

Source: The Guardian

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

    To contact the author of this story:
    Barry Ritholtz at britholtz3@bloomberg.net

    To contact the editor responsible for this story:
    Brooke Sample at bsample1@bloomberg.net

    Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal.
    LEARN MORE