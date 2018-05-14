Michael Cohen, Nike Sexism and Bobcats

Here are your Monday morning reads.

My morning train reads:

• Good Funds, Big Outflows (Barron’s) see also Missing: Enthusiasm for the Stock Market Party (Humble Dollar)

• Kleiner Perkins’ John Doerr explains how to run your company like Bill Gates or Bono. (Recode)

• Wealthfront Wants to Make Investing Complicated Again (Bloomberg)

• How a volatility virus infected Wall Street (Financial Times)

• All the companies that hired Michael Cohen have an Enron problem (Business Insider)

• At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives (New York Times)

• The people who’ll be most hurt by climate swings did the least to cause them, study says (Washington Post)

• Following five healthy lifestyle habits may increase life expectancy by decade or more (HPH)

• A Rare Look at a Bobcat Family (National Geographic)

• Is your favorite TV show canceled? A guide to what’s renewed and what’s in trouble. (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend famed short seller Jim Chanos, President and founder of Kynikos Associates.

Medical Mystery: U.S. Spending Rose While Life Expectancy Lagged

