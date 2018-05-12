Technology & Ideas
Ritholtz’s Reads: Crashing Bonds, Van Dyck and the Iceman
Here are your long-form weekend reads.
The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Blue Bottle coffee, grab a seat under the big umbrella, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:
- The Next Bond Crash: An ETF Story (ETF.com)
- The spectacular power of Big Lens (The Guardian)
- Apple, Influence, and Ive: The greatest designer of our generation talks watches for the very first time (Hodinkee Magazine)
- How Storms, Missteps and an Ailing Grid Left Puerto Rico in the Dark (New York Times)
- Are You in a BS Job? In Academe, You’re Hardly Alone (Chronicle of Higher Education)
- How do you move mountains of unwanted weed? (The Guardian)
- Can You Overdose on Happiness? The science and philosophy of deep brain stimulation. (Nautilus)
- Midwestern voters gave Trump a chance. Now, they hold the key to his political future. (Washington Post); see also Call Him Mr. Impeachment: Tom Steyer’s War Against Donald Trump (Bloomberg Businessweek)
- The Iceman List: Classic movie antagonists who were actually pretty much right all along (Medium)
- Palm Beach Van Dyck (Oxford American)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with famed short seller Jim Chanos, President and founder of Kynikos Associates.
Google’s and Facebook’s Ad Domination
