Data Factories, Bitcoin Hoarders and LeBron
Here are your morning reads.
My almost Russian-oligarch-free morning train reads:
- Buffett’s Alpha (SSRN); see also Warren Buffett will live forever, as researchers have cracked his code (MarketWatch)
- Tech Envisions the Ultimate Start-Up: An Entire City (the Upshot)
- Libor Refuses to Die, Setting Up $370 Trillion Benchmark Battle (Bloomberg)
- Asset managers double spending on new data in hunt for edge (Financial Times)
- Tech’s Two Philosophies (Stratechery)
- 96-Year-Old Secretary Quietly Amasses Fortune, Then Donates $8.2 Million (New York Times)
- Why Some of the Nation’s Top Hurricane Experts Bought Flood Insurance (Inside the Eye)
- I am a data factory (and so are you) (Rough Type)
- Cryptojacking Spreads Across the Web (Scientific American) but see The Wealthy Are Hoarding $10 Billion of Bitcoin in Bunkers (Bloomberg)
- Is LeBron James the GOAT? Forget the debate. It’s asking the wrong question. (Washington Post)
What are you reading?
