Winners, Narratives and Really Bad Jobs

- Trump’s decision to ditch nuclear deal puts “U.S. diplomacy on a collision course with some of Washington’s closest allies” (BBC)
- 13 Best Warren Buffett Quotes From Berkshire Hathaway Meeting (Fortune); see also Charlie Munger’s 21 Best Quotes at Annual Meeting (Fortune)
- Why Winners Keep Winning (Of Dollars And Data)
- California heads toward requiring solar panels on all new houses (Los Angeles Times)
- Why in the World Would You Pay All Cash for a Golf Course? (Slate)
- Apple Found a Wall Street Narrative (Above Avalon); see also Prime, Apple Prime: What’s Next for Apple and What Does Video Have to Do With It? (Redef)
- As gentrification escalates in California, people wonder: Where can the homeless go? (Washington Post)
- Inside Scott Pruitt’s “miserable” bunker (Axios)
- Peter Thiel and Palantir Are at the Heart of the Iran Nuclear Deal (Bloomberg)
- Worst Job in America: Responding to Irate Tweets From New York City Subway Riders (Wall Street Journal)
Michael Cohen’s “hush money” shell company became “multi-purpose”
Source: Washington Post
