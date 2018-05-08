Business
Human Nature, Partying in Baghdad and Kanye
Here are your morning reads.
My Tuesday morning train reads:
- How to Arbitrage Human Nature (Jim O’Shaughnessy); see also The skill of managing luck (Daniel P. Egan)
- As the “King of Debt,” Trump borrowed to build his empire. Then he began spending hundreds of millions in cash. (Washington Post)
- Finally, Evidence That Managing for the Long Term Pays Off (Harvard Business Review); see also Now or Later? (Irrelevant Investor)
- Welcome to Partytown, Baghdad (BuzzFeed)
- One Goal of Amazon’s HQ2: Learn the Lessons of Seattle (New York Times) but see The Inevitable Clash Between Seattle and Amazon Has Begun (Slate)
- The Unforgiving Math That Stops Epidemics (Quanta Magazine)
- Tesla’s Factory in a Fishbowl (Wall Street Journal); see also Elon Musk’s Ire Reveals a Wall Street-Silicon Valley Divide (Wired)
- Ta-Nehisi Coates: Kanye West in the Age of Donald Trump (the Atlantic)
- The people who’ll be most hurt by climate swings did the least to cause them, study says (Washington Post); see also Climate Change Turns Coastal Property Into a Junk Bond (Bloomberg)
- Shift list: All the new cars you can buy with a manual transmission (AutoBlog)
What are you reading?
Continued decline in the number of people on disability insurance
Source: Deutsche Bank
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
To contact the editor responsible for this story:
Brooke Sample at bsample1@bloomberg.net
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE