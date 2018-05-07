Business
Going Sideways and a Banker’s Guide to Art
Here are your morning reads.
My back-to-work morning train reads:
- The Unemployment Rate Is Meaningless. Here’s What You Should Look at Instead (Slate)
- Inside the World’s Most Elite (and Secret) Traders’ Club (Bloomberg)
- Bullish or bearish? Investors have a third choice: sideways. (Barron’s)
- The Free Trips Your Financial Adviser Takes Could Cost You (MoneyBeat)
- Some Active Managers Smile at the Index-Fund Robots (Wall Street Journal) but see A Small College’s Endowment Manager Beat Harvard With Index Funds (Bloomberg)
- “Safety,” yes; “sorry,” no: What Mark Zuckerberg did — and didn’t — say in his F8 keynote (MIT Technology Review)
- The new film “RBG” reveals how Ruth Bader Ginsburg became a meme — and why that’s so surprising (Washington Post)
- Anthropocene began with species exchange between Old and New Worlds (the Conversation)
- Beyond THC and CBD: Meet the New Cannabinoids on the Block (Merry Jane)
- The Banker’s Guide to Art (BBC)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview with Benedict Evans, a partner at Silicon Valley venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz.
Forget 3%. That Amazing Bull Run in Treasuries Ended Years Ago
Source: Bloomberg
