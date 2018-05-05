Ritholtz’s Reads: Ponzi Masterminds and Digital Vigilantes

Here are your long-form weekend reads.

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Southdown coffee, grab a seat on the couch, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Benedict Evans, a partner at Silicon Valley venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz.

2018 Corporate Longevity Forecast: Creative Destruction is Accelerating

Source: Innosight

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!