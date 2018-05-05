Business
Ritholtz’s Reads: Ponzi Masterminds and Digital Vigilantes
Here are your long-form weekend reads.
The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Southdown coffee, grab a seat on the couch, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:
- Rural Kansas is dying. I drove 1,800 miles to find out why (The New Food Economy)
- Russia’s greatest Ponzi mastermind is dead, but his legacy lives on in the crypto world (Quartz)
- How criminals steal $37 billion a year from America’s elderly (Bloomberg)
- The new octopus: Technology has spawned new corporate giants. What should we do about it? (Logic)
- Digital vigilantes who hack back: How American companies fall victim to data breaches retaliate against the hackers (the legality is up for debate) (New Yorker)
- Human instinct: A conversation with Ken Miller, America’s foremost defender of evolutionary theory (Behavioral Scientist)
- The doting father who robbed armored cars (Texas Monthly)
- Bill Cosby’s sins were finally put on trial (Esquire)
- The puzzle of Sarah Huckabee Sanders: How a bright, competent and likable young operative became the face of the most duplicitous press operation in White House history. (Politico)
- Starring Serena Williams as herself (New York Times)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Benedict Evans, a partner at Silicon Valley venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz.
