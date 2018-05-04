Business
Gambling, Alt-Labor and Peak Superhero
Here are your morning reads.
My end-of-week morning train reads:
- The Gambler Who Cracked the Horse-Racing Code (Bloomberg Businessweek)
- I’d be nothing without my Cuban father: Jeff Bezos talks about his upbringing in Texas, New Mexico and Miami (Miami Herald)
- Impact investing must resolve its identity crisis (Financial Times)
- Value Investing Portfolios Are Not Dead, But Some Have Done Better Than Others (Alpha Architect)
- A Bear Market Would Be a Death Knell for Active Funds (Bloomberg View)
- Fake it till you make it: meet the wolves of Instagram (the Guardian)
- The innovation turning desert sand into farmland (BBC)
- As Unions Shrink, the Alt-Labor Movement Steps Up (City Lab)
- The Benefits of Admitting When You Don’t Know (Behavioral Scientist)
- Peak superhero? Not even close: How one movie genre became the guiding myth of neoliberalism (Salon)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Benedict Evans, a partner at Silicon Valley venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz.
Robots Are Now Everywhere, Except in the Productivity Statistics
Source: Bloomberg
