This Trump Lie Is Worse Than Most

Your Orwellian moment of the week:

As everybody is aware, the past Administration has long been asking for three hostages to be released from a North Korean Labor camp, but to no avail. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

The problem? “Of the three prisoners only one, Kim Dong-cheol, a South Korean-born American pastor, was detained during the previous Obama administration.” The other two were detained last spring when Donald Trump was in the White House.

Trump lies all the time. This one strikes me as unusually insidious, however. To begin with, there’s something concrete and specific about it. It’s one thing to say that the economy sprung to life after Trump took office, even if statistics say that there’s not much change since the late Barack Obama years; one can certainly make a case for it, even if it requires a little cherry-picking of the right indicators. It’s a little different and worse to say that Obama failed to win the release of “three hostages” when two of them weren’t detained until he left office.

Perhaps the other thing that makes this one stand out is that winning the freedom of hostages is always a tricky thing when it comes to presidents. That is, if emancipating detained Americans is a safe, good-news story that any president would want, we then have to wonder whether it’s to a president’s advantage to always have some hostages available to rescue. A shortsighted, unscrupulous president and a foreign counterpart might find it a win-win: He gets the boost of publicity when the situation is resolved, and the foreign nation gets some form of ransom.

Fortunately, most “wag the dog” scenarios are too risky: As George H.W. Bush learned, winning a war quickly means that voters will have forgotten it by election time. And presidents from Harry Truman to Lyndon Johnson to George W. Bush have found out that prolonged, high-casualty wars are electoral poison, despite whatever patriotic fervor one might think they would unleash.

But repeated hostage releases? Perhaps those could work. The limit to the scam would be that before long, the president would be blamed for the repeating problem. But if he simply lies about it and blames his predecessor? That might eliminate the downside risk.

Trump probably isn’t thinking things out that far. But even if he isn’t doing it deliberately and not just shooting his mouth off without any regard for the truth of what he’s saying, it’s worth calling him out on this one. It’s just that important to keep the proper incentives intact.

