Business
Loss Aversion, Puns and Fast Food
Here are your morning reads.
My morning train reads:
- The Trade Is In. Now Try to Survive It. (Institutional Investor)
- Forget 3%. That Amazing Bull Run in Treasuries Ended Years Ago (Bloomberg)
- Is Loss Aversion a Myth? (Behavioural Investment)
- A Fast-Food Problem: Where Have All the Teenagers Gone? (Upshot)
- How the Beijing elite sees the world (Financial Times)
- Why Innovation Tends to Bypass Mainstream Economics (Bloomberg View)
- How Neuroscience Is Optimizing the Office (Wall Street Journal)
- The Company Michael Cohen Kept (WNYC Studios)
- If You Think You Hate Puns, You’re Wrong (Esquire)
- Has the Best Art in the World Been Destroyed? (Bloomberg)
What are you reading?
Unemployment rate declines to a 17-year low
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics
