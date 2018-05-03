Elon Musk Is Forcing Investors to Choose

If you're not cool with him, you probably shouldn’t invest in Tesla.

The earnings report started optimistically enough, with Elon Musk forecasting an end to Tesla Inc.’s cash-burning days after blazing through another $1 billion last quarter. But by the end of Tesla’s first-quarter conference call, Musk was berating analysts for asking “boring” questions, the shares had plunged and any shred of predictability was out the window. … Musk cut off analysts’ queries about the company’s capital requirements and whether it was retaining Model 3 reservation holders, calling the questions “so dry” and “not cool.”

“And so where specifically will you be in terms of capital requirements?” Sacconaghi said. “Excuse me. Next. Next,” Musk said to the call operator. “Boring, bonehead questions are not cool. Next?”

“I think that if people are concerned about volatility, they should definitely not buy our stock,” Musk replied. “I’m not here to convince you to buy our stock. Do not buy it if volatility is scary. There you go.”

Look, I mean, it’s a theory. Obviously shareholders of a public company get—or at least want—some say in choosing their managers. But the managers get—or at least want—some say in choosing their shareholders, too. If you are not cool with Musk, you probably shouldn’t invest in Tesla, and if Musk doesn’t think you’re cool, he could perfectly reasonably try to drive you away from investing in Tesla. Obviously there are a lot of very traditional normal investors in Tesla who like Musk fine as a visionary but would find it helpful if he’d answer basic financial questions on the conference call, but you can’t get everything you want, and there is something rather likable about Musk forcing them to choose. Anyway if Tesla does blow up you can’t say there weren’t any hints.

Elsewhere, Mark Pincus of Zynga Inc. is converting his high-vote stock into low-vote stock, apparently out of the goodness of his heart:

Mr. Pincus said, he made the decision in consultation with Zynga’s board, partly because of growing criticism of dual- and multiclass share structures. As part of the change, Mr. Pincus said, he will leave Zynga as an employee — he was executive chairman — and become nonexecutive chairman of the company’s board of directors. “We think the company doesn’t benefit anymore from a multiclass structure,” Mr. Pincus said.

There is some loose sense in which, even in companies with multiple share classes that are controlled by their charismatic founders, those founders still owe a fiduciary duty to the company and its shareholders. The point of the dual-class share structure is to give the founder more freedom to act in the long-term interests of the company, free from the short-term pressures of a myopic stock market. (If you believe that.) At some point—for instance, when the charismatic founder is no longer that involved in the day-to-day running of the company and wants to focus on other things—then he should, as a long-term shareholder acting in the best interests of the company, probably just voluntarily give up the dual-class structure. Still you don’t see it very often.

