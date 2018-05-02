Ritholtz's Reads
Trust Funds and Ponzi Masterminds
Here are your morning reads.
My midweek morning train reads:
- “Hi, It’s Amazon Calling. Here’s What We Don’t Like in Your City”: After the retail giant told cities why they didn’t become finalists for its second headquarters, some started making changes (Wall Street Journal)
- The Process Matters: Why All Value Investing Is Not Created Equal (Of Dollars and Data)
- What It’s Really Like to Have a Trust Fund (the Cut)
- Seven Things Wall Street Wants to Know From Elon Musk: Model 3 production updates, cash burn are top of mind (Bloomberg)
- Russia’s greatest Ponzi mastermind is dead, but his legacy lives on in the crypto world (Quartz)
- Wall Street Job Exodus Grows as AllianceBernstein Move Leaks (Bloomberg); see also How Bad Is the Labor Shortage? Cities Will Pay You to Move There (Wall Street Journal)
- Things that kids today don’t understand (Business Insider)
- Better Call Cohen: The Shady Cases of Trump Lawyer’s Personal Injury Practice (Rolling Stone)
- Robert Mueller Likely Knows How This All Ends (Wired); see also Mueller questions show evidence of Trump campaign-Russia collusion is strong (Vice)
- An MSG Convert Visits the High Church of Umami (New Yorker)
What are you reading?
Facing Historic Labor Shortages, Companies Snap Up Teenagers
