Women and Workplace Battles

Women run human resources, compliance and accounting in corporate America today. The next battle is taking control of the agenda to fix issues like pay inequality and sexual harassment in the workplace.

So says Patty McCord, this week's guest on Masters in Business and the former chief talent officer at Netflix. She is also the author of the new book, "Powerful: Building a Culture of Freedom and Responsibility."

McCord recalled her first conversation with Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings, when they were discussing a position to manage the HR department of a software company he ran at the time. She took the job and helped to create a culture to cope with a company that was doubling in size every few months. Eventually, Hastings invested in and assumed the top job at Netflix, and he brought McCord along to run the company's recruiting and HR.

