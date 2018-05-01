Ritholtz's Reads
The Big Squeeze, School Choice and Happiness
Here are your morning reads.by
May has finally arrived! Enjoy the new month with our Tuesday morning train reads:
- The Big Squeeze: Why the Stock Market's Bull Run Faces Its Biggest Threat in Years (Investor's Business Daily) but see The Data Has Spoken: Buy Stocks! (All Star Charts)
- How Wall Street Bought Toys ‘R’ Us And Left 30,000 People Without Jobs (BuzzFeed)
- Stock Buyers Lose Bond Foundation for Steep Valuations (Bloomberg Gadfly) but see Expensive stocks may not be so dear after all (MoneyWeek)
- Stall Speed, Flattening Yield Curve, and the Longest Expansion (Dr. Ed's Blog)
- Architect of Greatest Trade Ever Hit by Losses, Redemptions Postcrisis (Wall Street Journal); see also David Einhorn Finds Victories More Elusive Since Winning Lehman Bet (Wall Street Journal)
- Q&A: How an Economist Unlocked Hidden Truths About School Choice (Real Time Economics)
- The president is seeking to destroy journalism. Now let’s debate dinner entertainment! (Washington Post); see also Hey, Washington, the Joke’s on You (Bloomberg View)
- Charlie Douglass and his Laff Box invented the laugh track as we know it. (Slate)
- People Overestimate the Happiness New Purchases Will Bring (the Inquirer); see also Guide to Happiness (Time)
- Snowstorm on a comet! (Syfy Wire)
What are you reading?
Forget Caterpillar’s Freakout. The S&P 500 Profit Picture Looks Rosy
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
To contact the editor responsible for this story:
Brooke Sample at bsample1@bloomberg.net
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE