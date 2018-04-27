The Crypto Crime Wave and YouTube’s Mess

World
- Investing: Past, Present and Future (CFA Institute); see also Investors See Largest Ever Decline in Fund Fees (Morningstar)
- The Crypto Crime Wave Is Here (Wall Street Journal)
- Over 400 Startups Are Trying to Become the Next Warby Parker. Inside the Wild Race to Overthrow Every Consumer Category (Inc.)
- The Myth That Markets Get Prices Right Won’t Die (Bloomberg View)
- Who creates a nation’s economic value? (Financial Times)
- YouTube’s Plan to Clean Up the Mess That Made It Rich (Bloomberg Businessweek)
- 50 Ways the World Is Getting Better (A Wealth of Common Sense)
- San Francisco’s Big Seismic Gamble (New York Times)
- The Five Types of Nicolas Cage Movies (FiveThirtyEight)
- Dream Machines Dazzle at the Beijing Auto Show (Bloomberg); see also 2019 Aston Martin DB11 Volante: A Six-Figure Car That’s Worth Every Penny (Wall Street Journal)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Patty McCord, former chief talent officer at Netflix and author of the new book “Powerful: Building a Culture of Freedom and Responsibility.”
Inverted yield curve has been a reliable recession predictor (but we’re not there)
