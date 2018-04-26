Ritholtz's Reads
Hedge Funds and the Value of Sweating
Here are your morning reads.by
My morning train reads:
- Meet Wall Street’s newest star: stock-trading desks (Wall Street Journal)
- Greenwich: the rich town on the front line of U.S. hedge-fund fight (Financial Times)
- Financial Advisers Need Steady Learning to Keep Earning. (Bloomberg Gadfly)
- A Look at WeWork’s Books: Revenue Is Doubling but Losses Are Mounting (Wall Street Journal)
- A Millionaire Mindset Never Made Anyone Rich (Bloomberg View) see also Don’t Think like A Millionaire, Act Like A Billionaire (The Big Picture)
- The Restaurant Industry Ran a Private Poll on the Minimum Wage. It Did Not Go Well for Them. (The Intercept)
- Sidelined: Germany’s Incredibly Shrinking Role on the World Stage (Spiegel)
- China’s behavior monitoring system bars some from travel, purchasing property (CBS News) see also How Do You Control 1.4 Billion People? (New Republic)
- How sweating made humans the dominant species on the planet (Big Think)
- ESA space probe Gaia surveys 1.69 billion new stars with high precision (DW)
What are you reading?
IPhone X Owners Are Pretty Happy With Their iPhone Xs
Source: Techpinions
