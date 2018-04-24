Ritholtz's Reads
Bubbles, Windmills and Sean Hannity’s Rise
Here are your morning reads.
My Tuesday morning train reads:
- Eddie Lampert’s Hail Mary Attempt to Save Sears (Institutional Investor); see also Sears to Sell Kenmore Brand on Amazon (Wall Street Journal)
- How to Avoid a Retirement Disaster? Diversification (Bloomberg View)
- In an era of inequity, more college financial aid is going to the rich (Reveal); see also It’s Not Easy Being Green, Even For the University of California (Bloomberg)
- Yes. It’s a Bubble. So What? (Research Affiliates)
- How Windmills as Wide as Jumbo Jets Are Making Clean Energy Mainstream (New York Times); see also How to Buy a Wind Farm (Bloomberg)
- Reed Hastings, the Netflix chief with a global vision (Financial Times)
- Exoplanets May Help Us Understand How Venus Turned Into a Hell Planet (Vice); see also Is it time for a new astronomical yardstick? (Astronomy)
- Everything you never wanted to know about artificial sweeteners (Popular Science)
- “You Only Hire Cohen for One Reason”: Inside Fox News, Sean Hannity’s Michael Cohen Disclosure Stokes a Crisis as Murdoch Wavers on Trump (Vanity Fair); see also Hannity’s rising role in Trump’s world: “He basically has a desk in the place” (Washington Post)
- When You’re Black, Every Place Is a Starbucks (BuzzFeed)
What are you reading?
More than half of states lack enough unemployment funding for a recession
Source: Wall Street Journal
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
To contact the editor responsible for this story:
Brooke Sample at bsample1@bloomberg.net
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE