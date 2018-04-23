Happiness and a World Without Smartphones

My "spring has finally arrived" morning train reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview with Joel Greenblatt of Gotham Asset Management LLC. Greenblatt previously ran Gotham Capital, which generated returns of 50 percent a year (before fees) for 10 years before he returned capital back to investors. He is the author of "The Big Secret for the Small Investor: A New Route to Long-Term Investment Success."

Bespoke’s Sector Snapshot

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.