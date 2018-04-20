Silicon Valley, North Korea and 'Caddyshack'

Happy Friday! Our morning train reads:

Palantir Knows Everything About You (Bloomberg Businessweek)

Superhuman City: Hudson Yards, a mega-neighborhood built from scratch, comes into view. (New York Magazine)

Getting Smart on ETFs (ETF.com)

Why we should stop treating Silicon Valley’s male CEOs like children (Vox)

What Microsoft’s Antitrust Case Teaches Us About Silicon Valley (Wired)

How North Korea’s Hackers Became Dangerously Good: The nation’s fingerprints have appeared recently in surprisingly sophisticated attacks (Wall Street Journal)

The world learns to ignore Trump: Diplomats and investors are starting to dismiss Trump’s policy tweets and other quickly shifting statements. (Politico)

What If Tesla’s Time Is Running Out? (Bloomberg Businessweek); see also Tesla May Be the Most Hated (and Loved) Stock in America (Bloomberg)

How the "Caddyshack" Revolution Upended Hollywood: A Cinderella story about the moment when improvisational comedy took on the staid, stuffy moviemaking business (Wall Street Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Joel Greenblatt of Gotham Asset Management LLC. Greenblatt previously ran Gotham Capital, which generated returns of 50 percent a year (before fees) for 10 years before he returned capital back to investors. He is the author of "The Big Secret for the Small Investor: A New Route to Long-Term Investment Success."

National Enquirer Parent Faces Mounting Debt, Shrinking Sales

