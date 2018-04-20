Pot Legalization Picking Up Steam, Just in Time

OK, I was wrong.

Back in November, I wrote an item explaining all the reasons it wasn't surprising that marijuana legalization wasn't a popular policy position despite polls showing a massive voter shift in favor of it.

About five minutes after I wrote that one, Democrats started aligning themselves more and more with legalization. It's even bipartisan: Former Republican Speaker John Boehner joined in, and Colorado Republican Senator Cory Gardner successfully pushed the Donald Trump administration to leave his state and other legalization states alone. And Thursday, Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer joined them.

It's still not certain how the fight will end. Serious implementation problems have not been fully solved. It's still likely there will be some sort of setback -- an unfortunate incident, a scientific report taken to indicate problems, or something else -- and there's no real way to predict how large or small the reaction will be. Despite Gardner and Boehner, it's still entirely possible the fight over legal weed will wind up being a partisan one, and if Democrats don't win enough elections, they could lose it.

Still, legalization is well on its way to being the orthodox mainstream liberal Democratic position. It's even quite possible that it will be the consensus position among the party's presidential candidates in 2020. And if most Democrats support it and are joined by libertarian-leaning Republicans, Republicans from legalization states, and a few others looking to modernize the party's image? Well, that's a winning coalition.

Either way, whatever happens from this point on, I got this one wrong. Harry Enten had suggested that politicians might be slow to react to the public opinion numbers; I gave several reasons they might choose not to act despite knowing those polling results. I hope you won't mind too much if I say now that my reasoning has gone, well, up in smoke.

