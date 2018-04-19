Ritholtz's Reads
Free Trips, Tech Booms and Good Oysters
Here are your morning reads.by
My morning train reads:
- Bitcoin is really worth somewhere between $20 and $800,000, according to economic theory and a night of drinking (Bloomberg)
- From Hawaii to Italy, free trips fuel retirement savings sales push (Politico)
- 7 Secrets of Warren Buffett’s Success (Safal Niveshak)
- Americans who complain about rising gas costs should get some perspective (Quartz); see also Iceland Takes Hard Look at Tech Boom Sparked by Its Cheap, Bountiful Power (Wall Street Journal)
- Increased Minimum Wage’s Positive Effects Persist and Grow in Magnitude Over Several Years (Civic Skunk Works)
- Forecasts? I Haven’t Got a Clue … (Psy-Fi Blog); see also Expiring vs. Long-Term Knowledge (Collaborative Fund)
- The Most Important Equation in the Universe (Forbes)
- No One’s Talking About the New Tax Law (New York Times); see also Taxes Are Hard — So Is Pronouncing New Tax Law Acronyms Like FDII (Wall Street Journal)
- Q&A: Lawyer behind Hannity revelation at Cohen hearing speaks. (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Looking for the Hot, New Oyster? Meet the Next Kumamotos (Bloomberg)
What are you reading?
Largest Contributors to the Budget Deficit: Tax Cuts and New Spending
