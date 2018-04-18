Ritholtz's Reads
Disruption, Cheap Phones and Telling Stories
Here are your morning reads.by
My “It's only Wednesday? Really!?” morning train reads:
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s email to employees (Electrek); see also The Half-Life of Danger: The Truth Behind the Tesla Model X Crash (the Drive)
- The II300: How the Largest Asset Managers Are Bracing for Disruption (Institutional Investor)
- The Limits of Modern Portfolio Theory (Barron’s)
- The 25 Highest-Earning Hedge Fund Managers and Traders (Forbes)
- In the Land of the Lost (Of Dollars And Data)
- Debunking “But Bitcoin is like the early Internet!” (David Gerard); see also The Bitcoin Standard -- a critical review (Coppola Comment)
- Technical Experts Need to Get Better at Telling Stories (Harvard Business Review)
- The Ultra-Cheap Phones Even iPhone Users Will Crave (Wall Street Journal)
- Netflix’s ballooning original content bill isn’t scaring investors (Quartz)
- Public goods are REALLY good: Thousands of years later, the Roman roads are still paying dividends (BoingBoing)
What are you reading?
Is This a Map of Insomnia or Trump Anxiety?
