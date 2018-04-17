Ritholtz's Reads
Tax Laws, Robot Rescuers and the 1 Percent Rule
Here are your morning reads.by
My tax day morning train reads:
- No One’s Talking About the New Tax Law (New York Times); see also Why I’m boycotting TurboTax this year (Vox)
- The Future of College Looks Like the Future of Retail (the Atlantic)
- Facing Historic Labor Shortages, Companies Snap Up Teenagers (Wall Street Journal) but see Robots Ride to the Rescue Where Workers Can’t Be Found (New York Times)
- Zillow, Aggregation and Integration (Stratechery)
- What to do when we don’t know what to do (New York Times); see also The What-Ifs (Irrelevant Investor)
- The Price of Free Is Actually Too High (Feld)
- Facebook’s Days as an Unregulated Monopoly May Be Numbered (Wall Street Journal); see also Instagram Looks Like Facebook’s Best Hope (Bloomberg)
- The 1 Percent Rule: Why a Few People Get Most of the Rewards (Medium)
- Paul Ryan Was a Failure, Even on His Own Terms (New Yorker); see also Paul Ryan’s pathetic legacy (Washington Post)
- Can the Mets Possibly Be This Good? (FiveThirtyEight)
What are you reading?
The Half-Life Of Danger: The Truth Behind the Tesla Model X Crash
