Ticker Love, Safe Havens and Valuations

My back-to-work morning train reads:

Will Booming Earnings Save the Bull Market? (Barron’s)

Do You Like That Stock, or Do You Just Love Its Ticker? (Moneybeat)

Classic Safe Haven Hides in Plain Sight (Bloomberg Gadfly)

U.S. stock valuations are at multiyear highs -- and multiyear lows (MarketWatch)

Goldman Sachs asks in biotech research report: "Is curing patients a sustainable business model?" (CNBC)

As a secretive hedge fund guts its newspapers, journalists are fighting back (Washington Post)

More Than Never. Less Than Always. (A Wealth of Common Sense)

Sorry, But Amazon Isn’t Actually Annihilating Retail Jobs (Wired)

Politico’s analysis suggests that Trump did, indeed, do worse overall in places where independent media could check his claims (Politico)

Nine Ways You’re Cooking Pasta Wrong (Bloomberg)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview with Annie Duke, an expert in the science of decision-making and one of the top poker players in the world. In 2004, she won the World Series of Poker. She is the author of “Thinking in Bets: Making Smarter Decisions When You Don’t Have All the Facts.”

Disagreements About Trump Seen as Reflecting Divides over "Values and Goals"

