Come on Banks. Be Nice.

This post originally appeared in Money Stuff.

Hahahaha:

Moelis & Co. co-President Jeff Raich reminded top bankers in a meeting this week to treat young bankers well as the firm embarks on another hiring push, according to people familiar with the matter. Raich, 51, addressed managing directors after industry forum Wall Street Oasis posted parts of an email that a “Moelis Staffer” sent to the firm’s analysts after discovering many of them weren’t in the office after midnight, according to a blog post on the website. “Given that new staffings continue to flow in and you are all very near capacity, the only way I can think of to differentiate among you is to see who is in the office in the wee hours of the morning,” the Moelis manager, who wasn’t identified in the blog post, wrote in the email.

The thing is, if you read that post, it's pretty clear that the staffer was being nice. I mean, nice for an investment-banking staffer. The staffer is in charge of staffing, of assigning work to analysts; he or she wasn't touring the floor at 2 a.m. to be a jerk, but to find people to give work to. Or, more accurately, to find people not to give work to: If you were there at 2 a.m., the staffer took pity on you and did not give you any more work; if you were at home, then you arrived the next (um, same) morning to find more work. "This method isn't perfect," conceded the staffer, "and if you have any suggestions on how I can do this more accurately, I'm all ears."

There can be two big problems with how investment banks treat young bankers:

They are mean to them, and They give them too much work.

If your bank is being mean to young bankers, just stop doing that. It is dumb. Yes whatever there are social-cohesion benefits to hazing or whatever, but come on, cut it out. But if your bank is giving young bankers too much work, that is not as simple to fix. Perhaps you are giving them dumb busywork -- definitely a possibility! -- in which case, you know, cut that out too. But perhaps you have a lot of clients and are doing a lot of work for them so you can make a lot of money. This one is harder to solve. You want the money. Your young analysts probably want the money too. You could hire a bunch more of them so they could all work less, but that might "dilute their experience" and would surely dilute their pay. "We are an entrepreneurial growth company, and all work incredibly hard to deliver the absolute best for our clients," said a Moelis spokeswoman. Your best bet, as a bank, might be to get the young analysts to believe that.

