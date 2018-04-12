Ritholtz's Reads
Bubbles, Echo Chambers and Hacking
Here are your morning reads.by
My Second City morning
train El reads:
- Worried About Your Tax Bill? Hedge-Fund Star John Paulson Owes $1 Billion (Wall Street Journal)
- A Historical Perspective of Market Corrections (FactSet)
- When Will Volatility Finally Spread? (Macro Tourist); see also How Portfolios Should Get Through This Market Volatility (Bloomberg View)
- Amazon is not a bubble (Alphaville)
- A Newly Powerful Fund Manager (Whom You’ll Rarely Hear About) (Wall Street Journal)
- The Echo Chamber (Of Dollars and Data)
- John Bolton Can’t Be Contained (Foreign Policy)
- Laura Ingraham is a victim of a totalitarian campaign from the left, apparently (the Guardian)
- What We Know And Don’t Know About Election Hacking (FiveThirtyEight)
- This LED Light Will Convince You to Switch From Incandescent Bulbs (Bloomberg)
What are you reading?
