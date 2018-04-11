Pay Gaps, Fake Videos and Losing Cowboys

Here are your morning reads.

My midweek, mid-country morning train reads:

Experts Question the Renaissance and Cambridge Analytica Connection (Institutional Investor)

Private Equity Wants You to Feel Good About Investing (Bloomberg)

Why most financial media hinders, rather than helps, investors (the Evidence-Based Investor)

A Sidelined Wall Street Legend Bets on Bitcoin (New Yorker)

The Pay Gap Is Way Too Entrenched to Be Solved By Women Alone (FiveThirtyEight)

The Era of Fake Video Begins (the Atlantic)

An Open Letter to Tony Robbins: You’re Not Helping (Observer)

In the Battle for the American West, the Cowboys Are Losing (Wall Street Journal)

What if Mark Zuckerberg was your Facebook friend? (Financial Times); see also Data Lords: The Real Story of Big Data, Facebook and the Future of News (Talking Points Memo)

The One Baseball's Been Waiting For: So far, the two-way sensation is living up to Ruthian expectations. But how will he possibly keep this up? We trace his journey back to Japan in search of the surprising answer. (ESPN)

What are you reading?

Spotify: Why It Is (and Isn’t) Like Netflix

