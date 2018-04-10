Ritholtz's Reads

Signatures, Winemakers and Portable Alpha

Here are your morning reads.
by
Barry Ritholtz

My Tuesday morning train reads:

  • How to Win a Trade War (FiveThirtyEightbut see To Win a Trade War With China, Don’t Fight It (Politico)
  • Why Is Portable Alpha Coming Back? Because It’s Working. (Institutional Investor)
  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a hard time answering these 3 questions (Vice); see also Why Zuckerberg’s 14-Year Apology Tour Hasn’t Fixed Facebook (Wired)
  • The Free-Trade Malaise (Literary Review of Canada)
  • Don’t Blame Amazon for the Retail Apocalypse (Bloomberg Viewbut see Reports of Retail’s Death Are Premature (Bloomberg View)
  • An Art Leveraging a Science (Collaborative Fund)
  • The Tricky Business of Measuring Consciousness (Wired); see also The Riddle of Consciousness (CSI)
  • Silicon Valley’s Sky-High Home Price Creates a Problem for Startups (Observer)
  • Credit Card Signatures Are About to Become Extinct (New York Times); see also Truth or dare in credit card signatures (Google Books)
  • This Woman Winemaker Is Thriving In a Male-Dominated Industry (BuzzFeed)

BlackRock, Goldman, Vanguard to Open Up on Active Share

Source: Institutional Investor

