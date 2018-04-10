Ritholtz's Reads
Signatures, Winemakers and Portable Alpha
My Tuesday morning train reads:
- How to Win a Trade War (FiveThirtyEight) but see To Win a Trade War With China, Don’t Fight It (Politico)
- Why Is Portable Alpha Coming Back? Because It’s Working. (Institutional Investor)
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a hard time answering these 3 questions (Vice); see also Why Zuckerberg’s 14-Year Apology Tour Hasn’t Fixed Facebook (Wired)
- The Free-Trade Malaise (Literary Review of Canada)
- Don’t Blame Amazon for the Retail Apocalypse (Bloomberg View) but see Reports of Retail’s Death Are Premature (Bloomberg View)
- An Art Leveraging a Science (Collaborative Fund)
- The Tricky Business of Measuring Consciousness (Wired); see also The Riddle of Consciousness (CSI)
- Silicon Valley’s Sky-High Home Price Creates a Problem for Startups (Observer)
- Credit Card Signatures Are About to Become Extinct (New York Times); see also Truth or dare in credit card signatures (Google Books)
- This Woman Winemaker Is Thriving In a Male-Dominated Industry (BuzzFeed)
