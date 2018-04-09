Tech Takedowns and Going Full MAGA

My back-to-work morning train reads:

Amazon and 16 other companies Trump has attacked since his election (CNN Money)

One Reason for Optimism: Bearish Investors (Wall Street Journal)

Come easy, go easy: The tech takedown! (Musings on Markets)

What’s Keeping Bill Ackman in Business (Institutional Investor)

Your Future Home Might Be Powered By Car Batteries (Bloomberg)

Trump goes full MAGA on the economy in year two (Washington Post); see also Trump Trillion-Dollar Budget Deficits Officially Begin This Week (Forbes)

Can Big Tech Stocks Grow Without Limits? (MoneyBeat)

Blockchain is not only crappy technology but a bad vision for the future (Medium)

Richest 1 percent on target to own two-thirds of all wealth by 2030 (the Guardian)

The Depressing Secret at the Center of the NDA Settlement Agreements (Slate)

Florida wants a time zone to itself for half the year (Axios)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview with Matthew Kadnar, a member of Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC's asset allocation team. Prior to joining GMO in 2004, he was in-house counsel for LPL Financial.

Tesla’s Model 3 Is Now America’s Best-Selling Electric Car

