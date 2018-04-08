BlackRock Ends Up in an Awkward Place on Guns

This post originally appeared in Money Stuff.

We have talked a few times recently about the awkward situation in which BlackRock Inc. finds itself with respect to gun manufacturers. Basically BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink wrote a letter to corporate CEOs about how their companies "must not only deliver financial performance, but also show how it makes a positive contribution to society," and then a month later there was a very high-profile mass murder at a school, and it turned out that BlackRock is the largest shareholder in the company that made the gun used in that shooting, and of most other gun companies too. And there has been a lot of pressure on BlackRock to, you know, show how it makes a positive contribution to society, by doing something to cut down on the use of guns to commit school shootings.

And BlackRock, as a huge provider of index funds, is in a tough position: Its index funds have no choice but to own a lot of shares in gun manufacturers, so it cannot just sell their stock to express its displeasure, or even threaten to sell the stock as a negotiating tool to get the managers of the gun companies to change their policies. What it can do, as a huge shareholder of those companies, is get meetings with them, and it put out a statement saying that it has "reached out to the major publicly traded civilian firearms manufacturers and retailers to engage in a discussion of their business practices."

But another thing that BlackRock can do is start funds that don't own shares in gun companies. And it is doing that too:

BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, plans to start two exchange-traded funds that will exclude civilian firearm makers and large sellers in the wake of the Florida high school shooting. The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF, which will start trading on or about April 12, will track investment results of an index that is mostly made up of small-cap U.S. companies, according to a company release Thursday. BlackRock also filed an initial registration statement for the iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF. Both ETFs will exclude producers and big retailers of civilian firearms.

And "BlackRock plans to strip all gun sellers and retailers including Kroger from its current lineup of seven so-called ESG funds, which have some $2.2 billion in assets":

Walmart Inc., Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. and Kroger Co. are among the retailers that will be ruled out of new environmental social and governance-focused funds BlackRock Inc. is planning, a spokeswoman for the world’s largest asset manager said Thursday. The retailers were among those who said they would no longer sell guns to anyone under 21 in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

There's something a bit weird about that. Walmart, Dick's and Kroger responded to the outcry about the Parkland shooting by changing their policies to make it harder for teens to buy guns to commit school shootings. And BlackRock responded to Parkland by removing those retailers from its ESG portfolios. (Here is BlackRock's announcementof the changes.) That's a little counterintuitive, but it's certainly defensible: An environmental/social/governance-focused investor could reasonably decide that those retailers' actions don't go far enough, and that no company that sells guns can be a socially responsible investment.

But for BlackRock it's an odd result. Here BlackRock is, on the one hand, "reaching out" to companies with gun-related businesses "to engage in a discussion of their business practices." And here it is, on the other hand, making the absolute judgments that a company with any gun-related business -- whatever its business practices -- will be excluded from its ESG funds, but won't be excluded from its index funds. BlackRock can talk to gun companies about changing their business practices, making incremental improvements to reduce the risk of mass shooting, but in terms of buying and selling their stocks, it is all or nothing. If you are Walmart, or Dick's, or American Outdoor Brands Corp. for that matter, and BlackRock shows up to your office urging you to do something to prevent teenagers from buying guns to shoot up schools, why should you listen to them? If you do what they want, then they still won't let you in their socially-responsible funds. (Unless you shut down gun sales entirely, which I suppose is possible for Walmart but tough for American Outdoor.) If you don't do what they want, then they still will keep you in their index funds.

BlackRock's problem is that, in much of its portfolio, it doesn't want investing discretion: It offers products to its clients, and then leaves it to the clients to choose which products make sense. BlackRock gives away its ability to make decisions, confining itself to clear pre-set rules like "no gun companies" or "every company in the index." This is useful for clients, who know what they're getting into. But if BlackRock is not making the investment decisions, then in what sense is it a shareholder of the companies that it buys? Why should those companies listen to it?

If you'd like to get Money Stuff in handy email form, right in your inbox, please subscribe at this link. Thanks!

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.