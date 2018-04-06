Here are your morning reads.

Calling Trump's Bluff and Blowing Things Up

My end-of-week morning train reads:

In a U.S.-China trade war, who has more to lose? (Washington Post); see also China Has the Cards to Call Trump’s Bluff (Gadfly)

Venture Catalysts: The 36 Women Secretly Breaking Up Silicon Valley’s Old Boys’ Club (Forbes)

Wall Street’s Big Banks Are Waging an All-Out Technological Arms Race (Bloomberg)

How Amazon Can Blow Up Asset Management (Jirisan Capital)

Patagonia vs. Donald Trump (GQ)

Chris Kirchhoff, formerly of the Pentagon’s Silicon Valley office (Recode)

The End of Windows (Stratechery); see also Why Apple and Microsoft Are Healthier Than Facebook (Bloomberg View)

Trump’s Most Influential White Nationalist Troll Is a Middlebury Grad Who Lives in Manhattan (Huffington Post)

Inappropriate relationships, personal failings, affairs, abuse, male prostitutes and sexual assaults: Evangelical leaders face scandals of their own (Washington Post)

Music Copyright After "Blurred Lines": Forensic Musicologists Speak (Rolling Stone)

Eleven years later, Wall Street bonuses are back to pre-crisis levels

