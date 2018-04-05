What It's Like to Be the Best

What's it like to be the best in your field? Well, we try to get some insight into that question in a bonus installment of Masters in Business from a special guest: Serena Williams.

Williams is without a doubt the most dominant tennis player of the past two decades and may be the greatest of all time. Her stats are off the charts: She has won 23 singles titles in women’s Grand Slam tournaments -- just one behind the all-time leader, Margaret Court -- as well as 23 doubles titles and two mixed-doubles titles. She also is a four-time Olympic gold medalist.

Williams discusses how she prepares for both the physical and the mental game of tennis. She also discusses her various off-court business ventures, including the corporate boards she serves on (AOL and SurveyMonkey among others) and her fashion business.

Her favorite books are cited here; our conversation transcript is available here.

