- How Congress Used the Post Office to Unite the Nation (Bloomberg View); see also Congress, Not Amazon, Messed Up the Post Office (Bloomberg View)
- No, the Rest Aren’t Rising in High-Tech Venture Capital (City Lab)
- Shell’s vision of a zero-carbon world by 2070, explained (Vox)
- The striking similarities between mortgage-backed securities and the 17th-century financial system (MarketWatch)
- Where marijuana is legal, opioid prescriptions fall, studies find (Stat)
- Fear is loud. Evidence is quiet. Listen to the evidence. (Of Dollars And Data); see also To Control Your Life, Control What You Pay Attention To (Harvard Business Review)
- Silicon Valley can’t ignore the gun control debate after the YouTube shooting (Vice)
- How One Man Got Rich Selling Machine Guns (Bloomberg)
- Why you stink at fact-checking (the Conversation)
- Secret use of census info helped send Japanese Americans to internment camps in WWII (Washington Post)
