Trolls, Chaos and the 'Portlandia' Effect
My “it's easy to win a trade war” morning train reads:
- Shooting Shows How Bad Twitter’s Misinformation Problem Is: A growing chorus of trolls, hoaxers and irresponsible commentators is only getting worse. (BuzzFeed)
- A Guide to Getting Good at Dealing With Stock Market Chaos (Safal Niveshak)
- The 6 Ways of Influence (Of Dollars And Data)
- A sudden loss of wealth may be hazardous to your health (Los Angeles Times)
- Trump’s War with Amazon Gets Personal (Vanity Fair); see also Amazon, Trump and the Washington Post: Connecting the Dots (Bloomberg View)
- Is Gibson, a Totem of Guitar Godhead, Headed for Chapter 11? (New York Times)
- Research: Learning a Little About Something Makes Us Overconfident (Harvard Business Review)
- The nation’s biggest conservative broadcaster is putting words in its anchors’ mouths. Critics blame the FCC. (Washington Post)
- The "Portlandia" Effect: How Did the Show Change the City It Satirized? (Slate)
- Is Humanity Unusual in the Cosmos? (NPR)
Despite an improving economy, Americans are glum
