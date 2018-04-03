Ritholtz's Reads
Slumps, Ancient History and Lying to Facebook
Here are your morning reads.by
My Tuesday morning train reads:
- Trump Bump Is Becoming the Trump Slump (New York Times) but see A Good Story Doesn’t Make a Great Investment Idea (Bloomberg View)
- The Spotify IPO Playlist (Wall Street Journal)
- The Financial Insecurity Bias (Strategy + Business); see also Why do so many successful people fear being broke? (Rad)
- Rational Markets Theory Keeps Running Into Irrational Humans (Bloomberg View)
- The Great American Single-Family Home Problem (New York Times); see also Here are 10 things the GSEs did to improve access to credit in 2017 (Housing Wire)
- The Ancient History of Bitcoin (Bloomberg Businessweek)
- Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook’s hardest year, and what comes next (Vox); see also You Weren’t Born in 1905? Why People Lie to Facebook (Wall Street Journal)
- What this Silicon Valley VC learned on the "Rust Belt Safari" (Recode)
- The Distant Shores of Mars (Scientific American); see also NASA Research Suggests Mars Once Had More Water Than Arctic Ocean (NASA)
- Public Shaming Won’t Stop Sinclair (Slate)
What are you reading?
FAANG stocks now make up 11 percent of the S&P 500
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
To contact the editor responsible for this story:
Brooke Sample at bsample1@bloomberg.net
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE