The SEC Isn't Happy When Pastors Fleece the Elderly

Do you expect your pastor to lie to you? Well: Do you expect your pastor to lie to you about a securities offering? Probably not, no, is my guess, which means that if "the pastor of one of the largest Protestant churches in the country" allegedly runs "a scheme to defraud elderly investors by selling them interests in defunct, pre-Revolutionary Chinese bonds," then the Securities and Exchange Commission is going to take an interest:

The SEC's complaint alleges that, in 2013 and 2014, Kirbyjon Caldwell, Senior Pastor at Windsor Village United Methodist Church in Houston, and Gregory Alan Smith, a self-described financial planner who the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has barred from the broker-dealer business since 2010,targeted vulnerable and elderly investors with false assurances that the bonds—collectible memorabilia with no meaningful investment value—were worth millions of dollars. Caldwell and Smith raised at least $3.4 million from 29 mostly elderly investors, some of whom liquidated their annuities to invest in this scheme.

I don't think we've talked about pre-Revolutionary Chinese bonds around here but they're a classic, right up there with "prime bank" schemes in the annals of great and endlessly recurring financial frauds. ("These bonds have been in default since 1939 and the current Chinese government refuses to recognize the debt," notes the SEC complaint.) Why do these schemes keep coming up, if they are widely known to be frauds? I tend to think the answer is that they have a certain magico-religious appeal, that they add to the enchantment of the world, that humans have a deep desire to believe in something bigger than themselves, to find some scheme that makes sense of an indifferent-seeming universe and that, ideally, gives them a central place in that scheme. Believing that there is some secret financial system where "prime banks" pay huge risk-free returns, or where defaulted Chinese bonds will finally pay off -- and that you are among the chosen few who can take advantage of this opportunity -- is emotionally and spiritually satisfying, until you lose all your money. It probably helps if a pastor pitches it.

I also appreciated this, from the SEC complaint:

Throughout 2014, Caldwell and Smith continued to send emails and texts promising investors that they would be paid. These lulling emails usually provided elaborate explanations for why Caldwell had been unable to sell the bonds. Excuses ranged from issues pertaining to international currency exchanges to failures of international organizations like the International Monetary Fund or the World Bank to approve the redemptions. Although these excuses sounded plausible to some investors, they had no basis in fact.

I don't know if "lulling emails" is a technical securities-law term but it ought to be.

